ECB May Cut Rates in June on Slower Inflation, Muller Says
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank may lower interest rates in June as euro-area inflation slows toward the 2% target, according to Governing Council member Madis Muller.
“The ever-decelerating general price increase in the euro area increases the likelihood” of a rate cut, the Estonian official said Friday in a statement. “Before we decide to cut interest rates, we’d like to see further confirmation of the downward trend continuing for increases in services prices and average wages.”
- Muller sees region’s economy as fragile and warns that further deceleration in inflation will be less smooth
- We “should not be surprised if in some months the price increase temporarily accelerates” on an annual basis
