(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank may lower interest rates in June as euro-area inflation slows toward the 2% target, according to Governing Council member Madis Muller.

“The ever-decelerating general price increase in the euro area increases the likelihood” of a rate cut, the Estonian official said Friday in a statement. “Before we decide to cut interest rates, we’d like to see further confirmation of the downward trend continuing for increases in services prices and average wages.”

Muller sees region’s economy as fragile and warns that further deceleration in inflation will be less smooth

We “should not be surprised if in some months the price increase temporarily accelerates” on an annual basis

