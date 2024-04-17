(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank should start lowering interest rates soon, according to Governing Council member Mario Centeno.

“It’s about time to change this monetary policy,” the Portuguese central banker told CNBC on Wednesday. He cited weak economic growth and progress on disinflation. “June is going to be a very important decision.”

Asked about the policy path after a likely cut that month, he said that the ECB will take a meeting-by-meeting approach, though he cautioned that officials should avoid inflicting a form of austerity through their stance on borrowing costs.

