Lior Samfiru: What drives Canada's leading employment lawyer?
SPONSORED: In the realm of Canadian employment law, Lior Samfiru stands as a beacon for workers' rights. As an employment lawyer and the national co-managing partner of Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, his unwavering commitment to employee advocacy has defined his career, with a focus on championing workplace fairness.
BNN Bloomberg Picks
London Drugs president says sorry for cyber breach, no evidence customer data taken
6:24
MEG Energy says Trans Mountain expansion will boost Canadian oil prices 'for years'
7:21
Suncor earns $1.6B in first quarter, breaks all-time oilsands production record
4:58
Nuvei Corp. reports US$4.8-million loss in first quarter as revenues rise
6:49
Are you struggling to pay your mortgage? We want to hear from you
5:14
TD risks 'lost decade' in U.S. money-laundering scandal, Jefferies says
May 7
Oil prices have shed previous 'geopolitical risk premium': Nuttall6:45
Oil prices have shed previous 'geopolitical risk premium': Nuttall
A Canadian portfolio manager bullish on the energy sector says oil prices are hovering at around two-month lows thanks to the removal of price premiums related to geopolitical risks, which he says is good news for investors.
16h ago
Nutrien earnings down 71% in first quarter as lower fertilizer selling prices bite
Nutrien Ltd. says it earned US$165 million in its first quarter, down 71 per cent from US$576 million a year earlier.
16h ago6:22
Markets today: Wall Street validates Fed bets after jobless data
Wall Street traders got another signal the labour market is slowing down, which could pave the way for the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year.
May 88:21
RioCan REIT reports profits up as retail demand holding up well
Shopping centre owner RioCan REIT reports Q1 profit up from year ago
15h ago6:28
Oil price news: Oil ticks higher with decline in U.S. crude stockpiles
Oil edged higher after a mixed snapshot of U.S. inventories that included a drop in nationwide crude holdings.
18h ago
Shopify shares sink as company posts Q1 loss, forecasts slower revenue growth6:29
Shopify shares sink as company posts Q1 loss, forecasts slower revenue growth
Shopify Inc.'s shares slumped Wednesday as the company reported a loss in its latest quarter and forecast slower revenue growth for next quarter in its financial outlook.
1h ago
The Daily Chase: Earnings bonanza continues
Here are five things you need to know this morning.
May 8
Brookfield Asset Management reports lower annual first-quarter profit
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. says it earned US$102 million in its first quarter from its stake in the asset management business it owns with Brookfield Corp.
May 2
Canadian economy is 'flat on its back': Rosenberg11:19
Canadian economy is 'flat on its back': Rosenberg
A veteran Bay Street economist says the Canadian economy has slowed more than enough to justify an interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada, and that underlying inflation may be lower than the central bank thinks.
May 84:31
Intel sees revenue falling below midpoint after U.S. Huawei ban
Intel Corp. expects second-quarter revenue to fall below the midpoint of previously issued projections because of a new US ban on chip exports to Huawei Technologies Co.
May 8
The FAA investigates after Boeing says workers in South Carolina falsified 787 inspection records
The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it has opened an investigation into Boeing after the beleaguered company reported that workers at a South Carolina plant falsified inspection records on certain 787 planes. Boeing said its engineers have determined that misconduct did not create “an immediate safety of flight issue.”
May 87:24
Mattress retailer Sleep Country $8.7M Q1 profit, down from $11.3M a year earlier
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue edged higher.
18h ago4:49
Linamar reports earnings up in first quarter to $178.5 million
Linamar Corp. says earnings were up in its first quarter from last year as revenue rose on market share growth and acquisitions.
-
Oil begins moving on $34 billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion7:13
Oil begins moving on $34 billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
Canada's energy sector as well as the country's main oil-producing province celebrated Wednesday as the long-awaited $34-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion officially came online.
17h ago
WSP Global earnings rise to $126.8 million in first quarter, revenues also up
WSP Global Inc. says it earned $126.8 million in the first quarter, up from $112.5 million a year earlier.
20h ago
Stella-Jones reports $77M Q1 profit, up from $60M a year earlier
Stella-Jones Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $77 million, up from $60 million a year ago, as its revenue rose nine per cent.