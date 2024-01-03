(Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law who rose to prominence over production of combat drones has preserved his title as the nation’s top taxpayer for a second year.

Selcuk Bayraktar, the chief technology officer of Baykar defense company, paid 564 million liras in income tax in 2022, roughly $34 million in average lira exchange rate for the year. That’s around four times the amount he paid the year before, when he was again at the top of the list of taxpayers, according to official data published on Wednesday.

Rahmi Koc, the 93-year-old honorary chairman of the country’s top conglomerate Koc Holding, was the third top taxpayer in 2022, while the identity of the second wasn’t disclosed.

Bayraktar is known for his company’s TB2 combat drones that have been used in a number of regional conflicts from Ukraine to Azerbaijan and Libya. The drones make up an essential part of Erdogan’s push to make Turkey self-sufficient in its defense needs and his ambitions for a more assertive foreign policy.

In a rare interview last year, Bayraktar told Bloomberg that 82% of the company’s profits over the past two decades come from exports.

