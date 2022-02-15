Eric Zemmour Spoke With Trump About French Campaign on Phone

(Bloomberg) -- French presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour spoke to Donald Trump on the phone Monday evening for the first time, according to his office.

The far-right former media pundit and the former U.S. president discussed France’s upcoming election, as well as immigration and security issues.

Zemmour’s team says it has obtained the 500 signatures of elected officials legally required for him to run in April, but the Constitutional Council has yet to confirm that number.

