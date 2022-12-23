(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s debt-ridden state power utility posted a fifth straight loss and warned the gap may widen, while its auditor said that it may not be able to continue as a going concern.

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s loss narrowed to 12.3 billion rand ($720 million) in the year through March, from 25.3 billion rand a year earlier, outgoing Chief Executive Officer Andre De Ruyter said at an online results briefing on Friday. Debt owed by the utility, which supplies more than 90% of the nation’s electricity, fell 1% to 396.3 billion rand by the end of March, he said.

A loss of 20.1 billion rand is anticipated for the current fiscal year, according to De Ruyter.

Eskom has instituted power cuts, known locally as loadshedding, for a record 197 days this year to protect the national grid as it struggled to curb frequent breakdowns at its old and poorly maintained coal-fired plants. The utility doesn’t generate enough revenue to cover its operating costs and interest bill, leaving it dependent on state bailouts to survive.

Deloitte & Touche, Eskom’s auditor, expressed concern that the company may not be able to continue operating and said it had identified irregular expenditure, fruitless and wasteful costs and losses due to criminal conduct.

The auditor’s report identified evidence of failure by the utility to take action to correct breaches of the National Environment Management Act or comply with the Public Finance Management Act, Eskom said in a stock-exchange filing. It also picked up other irregularities, including the purposeful destruction of tender documents in a fire, the possible recreation or falsification of documents and a failure to investigate and report financial misconduct and irregularities.

There is “a material uncertainty relating to Eskom’s ability to continue as a going concern,” Deloitte found, according to the filing.

Eskom is also confronting a leadership vacuum. De Ruyter, who’s served as CEO for almost three years, plans to leave at the end of March, Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer is set to retire in April and several other top management positions are vacant.

The energy crunch has hamstrung growth and deterred investment in Africa’s most industrialized economy. In October, the government said it would take over one third to two thirds of Eskom’s debt to help it become financially sustainable, with details to be announced in the February budget.

The release of the utility’s latest financial results were postponed by several months, due to a delay in appointing a new external auditor.

