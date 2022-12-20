(Bloomberg) --

The European Union’s top diplomat reprimanded Iran over its support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the repression of protests at home, telling its foreign minister that the nuclear deal can only be restored under the terms negotiated by world powers in August.

Josep Borrell, high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security, met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Jordan on Tuesday to discuss the beleaguered accord. Talks aimed at saving the agreement have been stalled for months.

In a tweet, Borrell said EU-Iran relations were “deteriorating” and urged the government “to immediately stop military support to Russia and internal repression in Iran.”

Western governments and intelligences services have accused Iran of supplying Russia with drones used to target Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, something the Kremlin denies.

Iran’s foreign minister has acknowledged that his country had sent “a limited number” of drones to Russia before the invasion in February, after previously denying any role in supplying the weapons.

Earlier this month, the US Special Envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, said Washington was focused on thwarting Tehran’s military support for Russia and said there was little point in addressing the nuclear deal while “Iran is not interested.”

Nuclear Deal

Borrell called on keeping “communication lines open” with Tehran and restoring the deal on the “basis of the Vienna negotiations,” referring to a draft text that world powers agreed on in August. Iran has repeatedly pushed back against some of those terms with additional demands.

Under huge pressure from a popular uprising and a worsening economic crisis, Islamic Republic officials have stressed in recent weeks their readiness to revive the 2015 agreement that would lift sanctions in exchange for caps on its atomic activities.

Anti-government protests have gripped Iran since mid-September following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress codes.

Iran’s security forces have been condemned and heavily sanctioned by the EU for brutally cracking down on demonstrations and rights groups have said they’ve killed more than 450 people, including scores of children.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.