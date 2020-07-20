(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders were given a new compromise proposal for a 750 billion-euro ($858 billion) economic recovery fund as negotiations continued through a fourth day.

European Council President Charles Michel distributed the latest plan on Monday, which would include 390 billion euros of grants, down from an initial 500 billion euros, and 360 billion euros of low-interest loans, according to a copy of the proposal seen by Bloomberg.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.