(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s top diplomat blasted Texas for a law passed recently that dramatically curbs access to abortions, marking an unusually direct criticism of a U.S. state by a close ally.

In a debate in the European Parliament on this issue, Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, said that the near-total ban imposed by the Texas law “could have serious implications for the physical and mental health and well-being of the women affected.”

The new law, which entered into force on Sept. 1, effectively bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, without making exemptions for cases of incest or rape. Moreover, individuals could bring lawsuits against anyone who aids women in getting an abortion.

Borrell said he hoped that the U.S. authorities would take “all the necessary steps” to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions. Borrell’s comments came one day after a U.S. federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the law. The Biden administration sued to strike it down, saying it’s unconstitutional.

The EU’s top diplomat said that the bilateral relationship with Washington, which has been rocky in the wake of the U.S. signing a defense deal with Australia that cut out France, includes “a comprehensive and open discussion on human rights, including on sexual and reproductive health rights in the U.S. and the European Union.”

