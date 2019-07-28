EU to Strip Five Countries of Some Market Access Rights, FT Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission will deem that Canada, Brazil, Singapore, Argentina and Australia don’t regulate credit ratings agencies with the same rigor as the EU, the Financial Times reports citing a document. The decision would withdraw some market access rights of the country, removing a status that makes it possible for European banks to rely on the ratings.

This will be the first time that the access rights have been withdrawn, though temporary permissions for Switzerland were allowed to lapse earlier

Credit ratings agencies can also a different pathway, endorsement, to allow individual agencies to get access by setting up units in the EU that vouch for ratings produced elsewhere

Head of European compliance at DBRS told the FT that the EC decision to repeal equivalence for Canada will have no impact on the agency’s business

