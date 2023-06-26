(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices jumped on Monday as nervousness around a short-lived rebellion in Russia added to supply concerns.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 8.4% on Monday. Gas has soared about 30% this month as outages and nervousness about supply concerns have roiled markets. The dramatic mutiny over the weekend is the latest factor adding to volatility.

“Russian geopolitical risk now is significantly higher than before the weekend,” said Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analytics at ICIS in London. “The uncertainty of what could happen in the coming weeks within Russia itself – rather than within Ukraine – is likely to push markets higher on Monday.”

While Europe has significantly reduced its dependence on Russian pipeline gas, it still receives large amounts of Russian LNG.

