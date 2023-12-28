(Bloomberg) -- European stocks advanced for a third straight session, hovering around the highest levels since January 2022, amid growing optimism that central banks will cut interest rates next year.

The Stoxx 600 Index was up 0.3% as of 8:08 a.m. in London, with trading volume remaining light during the holiday week. Miners and insurers led gains, with energy and telecoms being the only sectors in the red.

The benchmark is set to end 2023 up about 13% after a two-month rally that’s been fueled by slowing inflation, economies avoiding major contractions and hopes for a central-bank pivot.

“The year-end stock rally hinges on the prospect of a Fed pivot,” said Morgane Delledonne, head of investment strategy for Europe at Global X ETFs.

Investors will be keeping an eye on US initial jobless claims later today. “If the US job market shows any sign of widespread cracks, it could trigger a pullback,” Delledonne said.

