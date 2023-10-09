(Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell after Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel threatened to inflame tensions in the Middle East, hurting risk sentiment. Oil stocks soared.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.3% as of 8:13 a.m. in London. Energy stocks jumped as West Texas Intermediate rose to near $86 a barrel on concerns about supply if the conflict escalates. Travel and leisure shares lagged as global airlines stopped flights to Israel, while rising oil prices also hit airlines. Defense shares jumped.

Among single stocks, Schaeffler AG fell as much as 7.2% on news it is seeking to buy out Vitesco Technologies Group AG. Metro Bank Holdings Plc soared 22% after the British retail and commercial bank clinched a £925 million ($1.1 billion) financing package.

Europe’s main regional benchmark notched its third weekly decline last week as a bond rout and worries about higher-for-longer interest rates hit markets. The Stoxx 600 is now up less than 5% this year. Saturday’s assault on Israel has sparked fresh concerns about geopolitical risks just when global financial markets were already grappling with the impact of high rates and a slowdown in China’s economy.

Among counties, Germany’s DAX Index fell 0.6% as German industrial output fell for a fourth month in August. The UK’s FTSE 100 Index, dominated by oil stocks, edged higher.

Liberum strategist Joachim Klement believes the conflict will be contained to the Gaza strip. “If this is the case, oil price spikes should recede as no oil supply is disrupted and equity markets should recover from current oversold levels” he added.

Klement recommends holding energy stocks as a hedge in case of a possible escalation of the conflict, while also buying oversold consumer stocks.

As central bankers flock to Marrakech for IMF-World Bank meetings, European Central Bank’s head Christine Lagarde said the IMF has cut its forecast for global growth, though not for the US. She told La Tribune Dimanche about the downgrade ahead of the publication of the fund’s latest outlook.

In the US, Michelle Bowman reiterated her call that rates will probably need to increase further to return inflation to the Fed’s 2% goal quickly, according to prepared remarks at an event on Saturday. Later this week, all eyes will be on US CPI data, which is seen rising at a monthly pace that corroborates the message from central bankers that interest rates will need to stay higher.

SECTORS TO WATCH

European oil stocks could be active as crude surged as much as 5% after the broadest and bloodiest attack on Israel in decades threatened to inflame tensions in the Middle East, the source of around a third of global supply.

