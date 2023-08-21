(Bloomberg) -- European stocks edged higher, but remained near a six-week low, as investors weighed mixed policy signals from China ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later in the week.

The Stoxx 600 rose 0.3% at 8:07 a.m. in London, following weakness in Asian equities after Chinese banks kept a key interest rate that guides mortgages on hold, a surprise move that sowed confusion over the country’s approach to stemming the nation’s property slump.

Real estate led declines in Europe, while the energy sector outperformed as oil rose for a third day. Among individual movers, SBB — the landlord at the center of Sweden’s property crisis — fell after it said its chief financial officer would be leaving. Payments company Adyen NV extended last week’s post-earnings slump as more analysts downgraded the stock or slashed its price target.

This year’s rally in European stocks has paused this month amid turmoil in China’s property and shadow banking sectors, while signs of resilience in the US economy have fanned worries about higher-for-longer interest rates. The Stoxx 600 is nearing technical oversold territory, although it remains in the range that’s been in place since April.

The focus now turns to the Kansas City Fed’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole on Friday, where Powell’s address will be crucial for clues on the central bank’s policy outlook.

“Global risk sentiment is less than ideal as healthy economic data from the US and darker clouds over China cast a shadow on both stock and bond markets,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Still, “the fear of a decidedly hawkish Fed is already priced in, and if there is no more hawkish surprise from this week’s Jackson Hole meeting, tensions among investors could ease by next week, and give markets some breathing room,” Ozkardeskaya said.

Cybersecurity stocks as US network security company Palo Alto surged after projecting stronger billings for the year than Wall Street anticipated, easing fears that a slowdown in demand may weigh on results.

UK homebuilder stocks after property sellers cut the prices they’re asking at the sharpest pace since December, adding to evidence that soaring interest rates are weighing on the ability of buyers to afford purchases.

