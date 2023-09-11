(Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose on Monday, extending last week’s tentative rebound as comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raised hopes that the US economy is headed toward a soft landing.

The Stoxx 600 Index gained 0.5% by 08:02 a.m. in London, led higher by cyclical sectors such as basic resources and banks. Equities got a boost after Yellen said she’s increasingly confident that the US will be able to contain inflation without major damage to the job market.

Among individual movers, Covestro AG rose after German chemicals maker said its management board decided to enter talks over a potential takeover by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Shares in Barclays Plc edged higher as the lender said it is preparing to cut hundreds of jobs as soon as next week in order to reduce costs.

The region’s stocks have seen a testing start to the month as worries over higher interest rates have dented risk appetite, and luxury firms have come under pressure from worries over a slowdown in China. The gauge is down slightly in September, though remains 7.5% higher on the year.

Deutsche Bank strategists said that the current pullback in equities is typical of bull markets, while a further drop wouldn’t be surprising.

Investors have their eyes on upcoming US inflation data as well as the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision, due on Thursday, and whether this time will be the final hike as part of policymakers’ battle to tame inflation. Last week’s report showing that the euro-area economy barely grew in the second quarter has raised worries over the risk of stagflation setting in.

With the economy at forefront of investors’ minds, Susana Cruz, a strategist at Liberum Capital, said that she doesn’t see major drivers for an equity rally.

“Although we still see some upside for stocks in 4Q, as inflation continues to ease and yields fall, this outperformance will fade soon as the UK and the Eurozone deal with the recession and markets assess the poor earnings outlook,” Liberum’s Cruz said.

SECTORS IN FOCUS

Italian banks after Corriere della Sera reported that the government is considering changes to the controversial tax on banks’ windfall profits it unveiled last month.

Polish banks after the country’s main opposition party said it will seek to oust central bank Governor Adam Glapinski through a special tribunal if it wins power in next month’s election.

Greek equities after DBRS Morningstar raised the country’s sovereign-credit rating to investment grade, the most significant uplift out of junk status since it was hit by a debt crisis more than a decade ago.

For more on equity markets:

The Bull Case for Luxury Shares Is Crumbling: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: Kingspan, Covestro, Adler Group, Lufthansa

US Stock Futures Unchanged

Wagamama Owner Sells Loss-Making Leisure Unit: The London Rush

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.