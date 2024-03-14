(Bloomberg) -- Three Black ex-Barclays Plc bankers lost a London suit over race discrimination allegations after a tribunal found that there was no proof that the bank targeted them unfairly or held them back from being promoted because of the color of their skin.

Judges at the London employment tribunal found no evidence of race discrimination, according to the ruling made public on Wednesday. However, the bank did fail to get feedback from two of the employees before finalizing their annual performance reviews.

“Non-disabled persons would have been able to speak to a manager to provide their input into the process which led to their annual review,” the judge said in the case of one of the bankers who was suffering from mental health issues. The UK workplace equality laws include mental impairment as a disability.

Barclays has faced multiple cases related to workplace discrimination and harassment in London courts. The lawsuits are part of a wider string of race and sex discrimination cases that banks are fighting in the face of accusations of fostering toxic workplace cultures.

Barclays had denied all of the accusations and its lawyers had said the decisions regarding promotions and work had nothing to do with race. “We are committed to building a diverse and equitable culture,” a Barclays spokesperson said after the judgment.

The three men, from Cameroonian backgrounds, had sued Barclays over similar race discrimination allegations at a joint trial in London. Christian Abanda Bella, who worked at the lender’s analytics team, had said he was racially stereotyped as the “aggressive Black man” by colleagues when he pushed back on one team project, according to court filings.

The tribunal rejected that allegation, along with similar claims by Louis Philippe Samnick and Henry-Serge Moune Nkeng.

Abanda Bella, Samnick and Moune Nkeng, who argued their own cases in the court, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment via Linkedin.

