(Bloomberg) -- A former president of the International United Auto Workers union pleaded guilty to conspiring with at least six other high-level union officials to embezzle over $1 million in dues.

Gary Jones, 63, is the 14th defendant to be convicted in a sweeping U.S. investigation into union corruption and illegal payoffs to union executives by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles officials, according to a statement Wednesday by federal prosecutors in Detroit.

