(Bloomberg) -- A Qatar Airways flight encountered severe turbulence over Turkey, injuring 12 people on board, before landing as scheduled Sunday in Dublin.

Six passengers and six crew members reported injuries on the flight from Doha, according to a statement from Dublin Airport on X, with emergency fire and rescue services meeting the aircraft on arrival shortly before 1 p.m. local time.

Qatar Airways said in a statement that those injured on the Boeing 787 aircraft are receiving medical attention and the incident is the subject of an internal investigation. “The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our top priority,” the airline said.

On Tuesday, a Singapore Airlines flight en route from London to Singapore was forced to make an emergency landing in Bangkok after it hit turbulence and suddenly lost altitude. One man died and dozens of others were injured on that flight.

