(Bloomberg) -- Apex Capital, alongside Formula 1 driver Alex Albon and Manchester City footballer John Stones, are investing in a San Francisco team competing in TGL, a new indoor golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Surfers Leonardo Fioravanti and Kanoa Igarashi will also take part in the deal, investment manager Apex said in a statement seen by Bloomberg News, without providing financial details. The athletes will take part in TGL events, including charity events, and help expand the team’s fan base. The TGL league is expected to start in 2025.

The new investors will join billionaire Marc Lasry’s Avenue Capital Group and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who founded the team last year.

Other high-profile athletes have been investing in different areas of sport in the US. University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams and American tennis icon Billie Jean King backed a women’s sports-focused fund from Los Angeles-based Monarch Collective LLC.

Apex, which is based near Lisbon, announced in September it was starting a new fund with backing from athletes including Formula 1 driver Lando Norris to invest in business areas including sports-related technology and entertainment. Apex has already invested in companies including TMRW Sports, also founded by golf stars Woods and McIlroy.

