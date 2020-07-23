Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Jul 23, 2020

    Facebook proposes US$650M to settle biometric privacy case

    Malathi Nayak, Bloomberg News

    Gordon Reid discusses Facebook

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Facebook Inc. proposed increasing its settlement offer to US$650 million to resolve a lawsuit in which users claim the company illegally gathered biometric data through a photo-tagging tool.

    A federal judge had voiced concern that the original US$550 million proposal was insufficient to compensate millions of Illinois users on the social network who are covered by the class-action privacy case.

    U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco said at a hearing Thursday that the new proposal seemed “incrementally better,” though he hasn’t approved it yet.