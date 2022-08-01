(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has made its first shipment of grain since Russia’s invasion, marking a small but crucial first step toward unlocking the millions of tons of grains piling up in the country and boosting global food supplies.

The Razoni, a cargo ship loaded with 26,000 tons of corn, left for Lebanon on Monday morning, according to Turkey, which helped broker the deal with Russia to restart grain exports.

Ukraine is one of the biggest wheat, corn and vegetable-oil suppliers and the loss of exports via its Black Sea ports has shaken the global food trade and raised the threat of a global food crisis. The Razoni represents a milestone achievement under the July 22 deal to create safe shipping corridors through three of Ukraine’s ports, although it’s unclear how quickly exports can ramp up.

Scores of ships are stuck in the ports dotted along the Black Sea and are expected to begin moving out in “caravans” if all goes well. However, shipowners will have to secure insurance for cargoes and vessels, and also get enough crew to sail them.

Ukraine Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a Facebook post earlier that there were 16 other ships in the greater Odesa region waiting for their turn to depart. Ukraine expects to reach full throughput capacity for transporting agricultural goods within weeks, Kubrakov wrote.

