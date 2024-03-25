(Bloomberg) -- Struggling electric vehicle startup Fisker Inc. said in a regulatory filing that talks with a major automaker about an investment were terminated without a deal, which means the company needs to renegotiate terms for recent financing or face the possibility of filing for bankruptcy protection.

Fisker said March 18 that it had secured a commitment of $150 million in financing from an existing investor, but one of the terms of that deal was an agreement with an unidentified large automaker for an investment. Without such an agreement, Fisker needs to renegotiate terms of its financing or seek other options, including bankruptcy, the company said.

The company’s problems coincide with a general reset among automakers who are either reining in EV investments amid slowing sales growth or straaining to find financing in a tougher market.

After termination of discussions with the automaker, Fisker said its intends to work out new terms with the investor. Fisker had already missed an interest payment of $8.4 million early in March on some 2026 convertible notes and said that bankruptcy was a possibility.

Fisker shares fell 28% to 9 cents at 9:35 a.m. in New York on Monday before trading was halted for pending news. The stock has dropped 93% on the year through Friday’s close.

