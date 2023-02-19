(Bloomberg) -- Mauritius’ stock exchange will be closed on Monday and the national carrier canceled flights as tropical cyclone Freddy approaches the tourism-dependent island nation.

“There shall be no trading and clearing and settlement” on Monday, the Port Louis-based Stock Exchange of Mauritius said in an emailed statement.

Cyclone Freddy’s estimated wind gusts near its center are about 300 km per hour as it moves toward the west south west at an increased speed of about 30 km per hour. Flights to and from destinations including Paris, London and Johannesburg have been canceled from Sunday to Tuesday, Air Mauritius said in a statement.

“On this trajectory, Freddy continues to dangerously approach Mauritius and represents a direct threat,” the Mauritius Meteorological Services said in a statement. A Class 3 cyclone warning was issued by the agency.

While the islands of Mauritius and La Reunion will be spared, Madagascar, the world’s largest vanilla producer, will be hit on Tuesday night. Landfall is expected on the eastern coast, according to Meteo France. By the end of the week, Freddy could strengthen and head for Mozambique, it said.

