Four per cent of Canadian businesses use AI, adoption highest in Quebec: Report

A new report says only four per cent of Canadian businesses are using artificial intelligence.

The research from Toronto Metropolitan University's public policy institute, the Dais, says AI adoption is highest in Quebec, where five per cent of businesses are using the technology.

Ontario, B.C. and Saskatchewan businesses follow closely at four per cent, while Alberta has about three per cent of firms making use of AI.

Manitoba, the Atlantic provinces and Canada's territories count about two per cent of businesses as AI adopters.

The research shows that utility, finance, insurance and information and culture companies have the highest rates of AI adoption, while the construction, food and accommodations industries are the least likely to use the technology.

Less than one per cent of businesses majority-owned by women, Indigenous peoples or people living with disabilities have adopted AI so far, while businesses owned by immigrants and visible minorities have been more successful, with adoption rates of six per cent and nine per cent, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.