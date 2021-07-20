(Bloomberg) -- France’s Parliament has adopted a law that cracks down on emissions linked to transport, manufacturing and housing as the government seeks to implement new measures to fight global warming.

The Climate and Resilience bill adopted Tuesday is based on proposals of an assembly of 150 randomly picked citizens created by President Emmanuel Macron. Coming ahead of next year’s presidential election, it’s a response to the Yellow Vest movement which, almost three years ago, violently rejected Macron’s push for higher environmental taxes on gasoline and diesel.

The new law, which also foresees stronger sanctions for pollution of soil, air and water, will supplement Macron’s policies that are supporting renewable energies and electric cars, and squeezing out fossil fuels from home heating and electricity generation.

Not Enough

Yet, some opposition parties say the legislation isn’t going far enough. A government advisory council on climate said last month that France should cut pollution faster to meet its 2030 targets. This month, France’s highest administrative court also asked that the government adopt new steps by the end of March to curb emissions. And that was even before the European Union announced its ambitious climate plan to reduce emissions.

One of the most symbolic provision of the new French legislation is a ban on domestic flights when there’s a train alternative of less than 2 1/2 hours, except for a limited number of connections. The ban will actually affect about 2% of domestic flights, Aeroports de Paris Chief Executive Officer Augustin de Romanet said in May.

The bill will also force airlines to compensate emissions for all domestic flights from 2024 by purchasing carbon credits.

