(Bloomberg) -- France plans to reduce incentives it put in place in June aimed at helping the auto sector claw back from a deep slump triggered by the coronavirus.

On Aug. 3, the cash-for-clunkers incentives, in which owners can get rebates when they trade in older, more polluting vehicles for new ones, will return to their levels before June, the French environment ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

