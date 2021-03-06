(Bloomberg) -- Two large tanks storing diesel fuel caught fire at a border crossing in Afghanistan’s Farah province, the semi-official Iranian Student’s News Agency reported.

Firefighters and military personnel are at the scene and trying to contain the blaze, ISNA cited Hamid Melanouri, the governor of Iran’s Khorasan Jonoubi province, as saying. He didn’t mention any casualties or say what caused the fire, which started on Saturday morning at the Abu Nasri Farahi customs terminal bordering Iran.

The semi-official Fars news agency said around 120,000 liters (32,000 gallons) of diesel was stored in the two tanks.

It is the second such major incident within three weeks. On Feb. 13, Iranian state media reported that a tanker explosion set fire to hundreds of other vehicles carrying fuel at the Islam Qala border crossing.

