(Bloomberg) -- Leaders of the Group of 20 nations will pledge to prioritize multilateralism in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent future outbreaks, a bid to turn the page on damaging tensions over how to tackle the disease.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has shown the importance of international cooperation to address the current and any future health crisis,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, whose country holds the G-20 presidency, said at the Global Health Summit, a virtual event being coordinated from Rome.

Leaders at the gathering are due to sign the so-called Declaration of Rome, a set of guiding principles ranging from ensuring fair distribution of vaccines to ramping up production and possibly using compulsory licenses, according to officials who asked not to be identified ahead of the talks.

The push for more partnership in tackling health emergencies follows cracks in the multilateral approach, with countries divided over measures to contain Covid 19, distribute medical supplies and handle vaccine patents.

“As we prepare for the next pandemic, our priority must be to ensure that we all overcome the current one together,” said Draghi, who is jointly hosting the summit with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The two will hold a news conference after the event.

Von der Leyen outlined the gathering’s chief aims. “Bringing this pandemic under control everywhere. Second, making sure that vaccines reach everybody everywhere, not only through sharing and export but also by spreading manufacturing capacities to more regions,” she said.

The EU aims to donate at least 100 million doses to low and middle-income countries by the end of 2021, she added.

Von der Leyen is due to announce later today that the EU will back vaccine production capacity in Africa by developing a number of regional manufacturing hubs across the continent, officials said.

The joint declaration is expected to also stress the need for supply chains to remain open and resilient in a health emergency, and for IP rights not to block boosting production capacity including in low- and middle-income countries.

