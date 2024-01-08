(Bloomberg) -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock signaled the ruling coalition in Berlin is prepared to lift a veto on selling Eurofighter aircraft to Saudi Arabia, prompting immediate pushback from a co-leader of her Greens party.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in July that his government wouldn’t support exports of the Eurofighter to Saudi Arabia in the near future, as part of an agreement between the three parties in the governing alliance to not supply weapons to countries involved in the conflict in Yemen.

However, Baerbock said Sunday during a visit to Jerusalem that the Saudi role in thwarting Yemen-based Houthi rebel attacks on Israel mean that Germany can no longer justify blocking Britain’s wish to supply the fighters, news agency DPA reported.

She said it’s “an open secret” that the Saudi air force is deploying Eurofighters — a joint project between the UK’s BAE Systems Plc, Airbus SE and Italy’s Leonardo SpA — against the Houthis and that “this shows Riyadh’s efforts for a better future in the region.”

Ricarda Lang, a co-leader of Baerbock’s Greens party, acknowledged that the government in Riyadh has provided important support for Israel since the Hamas attacks in October but cited the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia as the reason why she continues to oppose selling Eurofighters to the Gulf power.

“I think it would be right for us to stick to the position that no Eurofighters will be delivered to Saudi Arabia,” Lang told German public broadcaster RBB on Monday. The Saudi government wants to buy an additional 48 of the aircraft, DPA reported.

