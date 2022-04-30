19h ago
Germany Sues Italy Over Nazi Victim Compensation Claims
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The German government has filed a lawsuit at the International Court of Justice in the Hague against Italy, for allegedly permitting reparations cases related to Nazi war crimes to be heard in Italian courts.
Germany say the cases violate a 2012 ruling by the court that victims of Nazi crimes couldn’t sue the country in foreign courts.
Italian courts have heard cases and decided upon claims in at least 15 proceedings, according to the lawsuit filed Friday.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
