(Bloomberg) -- Germany is considering imposing a windfall tax on energy companies, with the effort gaining momentum as the ruling coalition seeks to resolve a dispute over who should shoulder the burden of soaring gas costs.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats alongside the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats imposed a gas levy on consumers to help fund aid for suppliers forced to pay higher prices due to Russia squeezing gas deliveries. But the plan has come under fire over concerns companies profiting from high prices might also be in line for the proceeds.

“We are looking for ways to get rid of these freeloaders,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters on Friday.

After an outcry from coalition partners, Habeck’s ministry is looking at restricting companies able to benefit just to those that really need the assistance. Adjustments to the plan could be legally challenging, which makes a windfall tax a potential workaround to claw back unwarranted aid.

Read more: Germany to Rethink Gas Levy After Outcry Over Energy Profits

One possible option would be to impose a tax only on companies profiting from the gas levy, according to government officials, who asked not to be identified as talks are still ongoing. The scope of the tax is likely to be limited to a maximum of 5% to 8% of the 34 billion-euro ($34.2 billion) volume of the gas levy, some of the officials said.

Lindner’s business-friendly Free Democrats so far have categorically ruled out the introduction of a windfall tax on the profits of energy companies and utilities, so a U-turn could hurt their credibility with voters.

Germany is grappling with ways to ease consumer pain from soaring energy costs while keeping its energy sector intact. The issue is sure to be high on the agenda at a two-day cabinet retreat in Meseberg outside Berlin starting Tuesday.

Russia is planning to shut the key Nord Stream pipeline for a new round of maintenance on Wednesday, reviving fears of a long-term outage that would threaten reserves for the winter. Klaus Mueller, president of the agency that would oversee potential gas rationing, will take part in the retreat.

While companies like RWE AG and Shell Plc have voluntarily foregone the aid, some firms have filed for support, according to Steffen Hebestreit, Scholz’s chief spokesman.

“There is an effort underway to find a legally watertight means of stopping this from happening,” he said Friday at a regular government news conference in Berlin.

Utility Uniper SE and Securing Energy for Europe GmbH -- previously known as Gazprom Germania GmbH -- are seeking 92% of the relief, a person familiar with the situation said this week. Both companies are recipients of government bailouts.

Habeck, a former leader of the Green party and one of Germany’s most popular politicians, has come under pressure over the loosely designed levy, but has vowed to come up with a plan to fix the system.

“To get rid of something without offering an alternative is of course no alternative,” Habeck said, when asked about completely scrapping the levy.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.