GFL shares falls after short-seller calls stock 'worthless'

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. fell more than eight per cent in early trading Tuesday after the company found itself in the crosshairs of short-seller Spruce Point Capital Management LLC.

In a scathing short report mapping out its “strong sell” recommendation, New York-based Spruce Point argued shares of the waste-management company were worthless, and alleged the company would likely collapse under the weight of its debt without a stream of new capital.

GFL did not immediately respond to BNN Bloomberg’s request for comment on the report.

Spruce Point alleged the company’s roll-up acquisition strategy has proven overly aggressive and creates an opaque corporate structure. It also questioned GFL’s ability to complete its acquisitions of Waste Management Assets and WCA Waste. Those acquisitions would increase GFL’s American footprint as the company looks to add scale south of the border.