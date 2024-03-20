(Bloomberg) -- This is from the Green Daily newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox.

Dry winds gusting to as much as 45 miles (72 kilometers) per hour will sweep across Virginia where red flag fire warnings have been posted throughout Wednesday, the US National Weather Service said. In addition, plants and trees throughout the region are dry and ready to burn.

“Gusty winds and dry fuels increase the potential for any fires to quickly spread and burn out of control,” the weather service said.

While not as dire, there is also a threat the winds could boost any fires that start in North Carolina as well. Meanwhile in West Texas, which has been plagued by wildfires in recent weeks, there is also an elevated threat.

In other weather news:

Snow: While the first day of spring arrived at 11 p.m. New York time on Tuesday, there is a chance of snow across upstate New York east of Lake Ontario, the weather service said. As much as 6 inches (15 centimeters) may fall through 8 p.m.

UK: Wet and windy weather will arrive from the northwest on Thursday, said Clare Nasir, a UK Met Office meteorologist. Winds across Scotland may gust as high as 50 miles per hour.

India: Hail and thunderstorms are possible across parts of central northeastern portions of the country, particularly around Odisha, the India Meteorological Department said.

