1h ago
Health Canada approves AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA - Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca, the third to be given the green light for national use.
Details of the approval and when Canadians might see doses begin arriving are due at a technical briefing later this morning in Ottawa.
Canada has pre-ordered 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was co-developed by researchers at the University of Oxford.
It will also receive up to 1.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the global vaccine-sharing initiative known as COVAX by the end of June.
Vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna had already been approved by Health Canada.
Approximately 1.7 million doses of those formulas have been administered in Canada.