(Bloomberg) -- The takeover battle to acquire Swedish Match AB took a new twist Friday after US hedge fund Elliott Investment Management LP disclosed it had increased its stake in the nicotine-pouch maker to 10.5%.

The move gives the hedge fund the power to block a recently sweetened offer by Swiss tobacco company Philip Morris International Inc. The revised offer for Swedish Match has a 90% acceptance condition, which is “critical to capture the full potential of the combination,” PMI said earlier this month.

Elliott increased the stake on Oct. 24, according to a filing from the Swedish financial regulator.

The hedge fund has previously said it opposed PMI’s initial bid because it undervalued Swedish Match, whose business could give PMI a vast distribution network in the US for smoking alternatives like vaping, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco. The US is the world’s biggest market for such products and all of the major tobacco companies are jostling for position there. On Thursday, Altria Group Inc. formed a joint venture with Japan Tobacco International to promote two new cigarette alternatives

Philip Morris has until Friday to waive the 90% threshold condition for the offer which expires Nov. 4.

The tobacco company has already given a “best and final” offer of 116 kronor ($10.5) per share for Swedish Match.

Representatives for PMI and Elliott declined to comment.

Swedish Match shares were up slightly by 0.35% to 114.15 Kroner at 11:30 am local time in Stockholm. Earlier Friday, the company reported third quarter operating profit that missed analyst estimates.

--With assistance from Christopher Jungstedt.

(Updates with details throughout)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.