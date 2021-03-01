1h ago
Home sales, prices spike in February amid low mortgage rates, vaccine rollout: CREB
The Canadian Press
CALGARY -- The Calgary Real Estate Board says the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and low mortgage rates led to a spike in home sales and prices in February.
The board says sales in the Alberta market totalled 1,836 last month, which is a level Calgary has not seen since February 2014.
Calgary sales jumped by more than 54 per cent year-over-year and amounted to 1,190 in February 2020.
Prices also climbed by about 8 per cent to reach $485,870, up from $446,690 the year prior.
New listings amounted to 2,848, an increase from 2,517 during the same month a year earlier.
CREB says despite new listings improving in February, the gap between new listings and sales narrowed and kept inventory levels very low.