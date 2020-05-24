(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong police have deployed tear gas in the Causeway Bay shopping area on Hong Kong Island after hundreds of protesters gathered to oppose new national security legislation from China.

The demonstrators were marching from Causeway Bay toward the neighboring Wan Chai area in what they called an anti-evil law demonstration. Police warned the crowd they were conducting an illegal gathering and said in a statement that “rioters threw umbrellas, water bottles and other objects at them.”

Hong Kong Update: Police Fire Tear Gas as Marchers Defy Warning

The latest protests are in response to China’s plan to impose a law to prevent and punish any acts of secession, subversion or terrorism in the city that threaten national security. Pro-democracy activists say the move puts Hong Kong’s autonomy at risk.

While city officials including Financial Secretary Paul Chan on Sunday sought to allay fears the moves will threaten confidence in the financial sector, local business groups including the American Chamber of Commerce have voiced concern about the “vaguely defined” law.

The police usage of tear gas appears to be the first such instance of the tactic in about two months, since clashes in Yuen Long in late March.

Police on Sunday urged members of the public to leave the scene and proceed to safe locations.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.