(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s sole candidate running for the next chief executive John Lee has vowed to make reopening the borders with China and the rest of the world a priority, South China Morning Post reported.

Lee, who is expected to win Sunday’s election, would send his ministers on overseas trips to woo foreign businesses and visitors to come to the Asian financial hub, according to the report, citing him. His goal was to “remove the obstacles” to reopening Hong Kong’s borders even though there would be “lots of challenges”, it added.

Lee’s comments came after he held two virtual meetings with business groups, including international chambers, small- and medium-sized firms and the textile and garment industry, according to the report.

During the meetings, further easing of travel curbs was discussed, the Post said. The business groups “stressed that economic activities are crucial for Hong Kong to remain competitive, so we need to be proactive in keeping in Hong Kong connected with the world and the mainland,” Lee was quoted as saying in the report.

Hong Kong has been rolling back some Covid-19 curbs this month, including lifting a ban on non-residents traveling to the city from May 1, as its daily cases fall to around 300 from a peak of more than 50,000.

Lee said the current administration had been trying to find a balance between business and public health concerns, the Post reported.

