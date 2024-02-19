(Bloomberg) -- The crew of a commercial ship abandoned the vessel after it was struck by missiles in the southern Red Sea, where Houthi militants have been menacing trade for months.

The strikes on the Rubymar, a relatively small cargo ship, were on the ship’s engine room and at the front of the vessel, a company official at GMZ Ship Management Co. in Lebanon said by email. There have been no reports of injuries to the crew, who are being taken to Djibouti, the official said. The UK Navy said this ship is continuing to receive military assistance.

It’s the first time since the Houthis started their attacks in November that the crew have been forced to flee. There have been a barrage of missiles and drone strikes on the merchant fleet since the escalation, and a tanker carrying Russian fuel was set ablaze in January.

The Houthis say they are targeting ships with links to Israel, the US and UK — their response to the war in Gaza and western airstrikes that had sought to quell the attacks. The Rubymar’s registered owner is in London, according to the Equasis international maritime database, though the number of possible targets has been falling as ships avoid the vital waterway.

A significant percentage of the world’s oil and gas carriers, bulk commodity ships and container vessels are instead sailing thousands of miles around Africa, adding to sailing times and boosting costs to world shipping in order to avoid the attacks.

Over the weekend, the US said it conduced five self-defense strikes against the Houthis, including one against an underwater vessel. Central Command said it was the first observed deployment of subsea attack capability since the attacks began.

--With assistance from Paul Wallace.

(Updates with context from third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.