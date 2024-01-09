(Bloomberg) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. agreed to buy Juniper Networks Inc. for $14 billion in a move that will expand its presence in networking but raised skepticism from Wall Street.

HPE, a maker of data center hardware, will pay $40 a share in cash for Juniper, the companies said Tuesday in a statement. That price represents more than half of HPE’s $21 billion market value and a 32% premium over Juniper’s closing price of $30.22 on Monday before talks of a deal emerged.

Networking, technology that directs the flow of information between devices and across the internet, will be the new core of HPE, Chief Executive Officer Antonio Neri said in an interview after the agreement was announced. That business line will double in size once the deal is closed, the company said.

HPE said it will finance the purchase with term loans that over time will be replaced “with a combination of new debt, mandatory convertible preferred securities, and cash.” The companies expect the acquisition, which has been approved by both boards, to be completed by late this year or early 2025.

Since Hewlett-Packard was split in 2015 into two companies, HPE has focused on trying to expand lucrative business lines such as selling high-powered computing and cloud services. But the company has struggled to grow at more than about 2% over the past few years. In November, HPE gave a revenue forecast that fell short of analysts’ estimates after reporting a steep decline in server sales.

Juniper, like its bigger rival Cisco Systems Inc., makes networking devices such as routers and switches. The HPE-Juniper combination will disrupt the industry since “there has been only one large vendor,” Neri said, referring to Cisco. “Today we are actually creating a second option — a much more modern option that ultimately customers were looking for.”

Like much of the tech industry, Juniper has touted the potential for new artificial intelligence services to boost growth. Together, the companies will excel in building data centers and running networks for AI-enabled operations, Juniper CEO Rami Rahim said in an interview. Rahim will lead the combined networking business and report to Neri once the deal is closed, the companies said.

Acquiring Juniper will double HPE’s networking revenue and increase recurring revenue by about $400 million, based on 2023 financial results, the company shared in an investor call Wednesday. The deal will increase adjusted earnings per share in year one after closing, said HPE interim Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Cox.

The merger will help HPE “fill a gap in its portfolio, expanding its data center and cloud networking presence,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Woo Jin Ho wrote Tuesday before the deal was announced.

Many on Wall Street expected Spring, Texas-based HPE to make acquisitions after the company said it would sell its stake in H3C for about $3.5 billion. The agreement marks the first big technology deal of 2024, following the worst year for mergers and acquisitions since 2013. After global deals hit a record of $3.82 trillion in 2021, they fell to $2.17 trillion last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

HPE’s stock had its worst day since May 2020, falling 8.9% to close at $16.14 in New York following reports the deal was imminent. Its shares were little changed Wednesday morning after the final deal was announced. Some analysts questioned the potential acquisition, saying HPE’s purchase of a legacy tech company like Juniper could complicate its growth initiatives.

“Juniper has long been a struggling asset with share losses/high exposure to the service provider market, and it is unclear how simple integration will be, given different software stacks,” Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein, wrote. Juniper’s stock fell 7.8% in 2023 after an 11% drop in 2022.

Other analysts called out the risks of an increasing debt load or overlapping product lines leading to customer confusion, concerns the executives dismissed. “I’m not concerned about product overlap,” Rahim said during the investor call, citing potential for product integration and cross-sell. Neri added that the two companies only overlap in a small portion of the networking market.

Juniper shares were up about 1.7% Wednesday morning. The stock jumped 22% on Tuesday — its best day since January 2004 — to close at $36.81. Analysts estimate annual revenue at the Sunnyvale, California-based company will decline 2% to $5.51 billion in 2024. Juniper had 11,506 employees as of Sept. 30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Qatalyst Partners served as HPE’s financial advisers. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. served as Juniper’s adviser. Neri said the acquisition should be completed within the next 12 months, and he doesn’t expect regulatory reviews to slow it down. Neri added that China regulatory approval may not be needed as HPE’s presence in the country is small.

