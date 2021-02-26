Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer summoned HSBC Holdings Plc’s local unit to a Hong Kong court hearing in an effort to gain access to documents relating to transactions that violated U.S. sanctions targeting Iran.

Lawyers of Meng Wanzhou, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei’s daughter who’s fighting extradition to the U.S. from Canada, have summoned Hong Kong & Shanghai Banking Corp. to attend a closed door hearing on March 12 at Hong Kong High Court, according to a filing.

U.S. authorities allege she misled banks into handling transactions that violated sanctions, while Meng has said records would show that lenders were aware of the company’s connections to Iran-linked Skycom Tech Co.

Media representatives at HSBC and Huawei declined to comment.

A U.K. court earlier this month denied a similar request for documents by Meng, ruling that it didn’t have jurisdiction to make an order.

The documents requested in Hong Kong include those in connection with the evaluation of compliance, sanctions, credit or reputational risk posed by Huawei Technologies, Skycom or Canicula Holdings between late 2012 and April 2015, according to the filing.

A document that was sought in the London case was a Powerpoint presentation Meng gave to the bank in 2013. Prosecutors say it misled HSBC by denying that Huawei had ownership and control of Skycom, thus exposing the bank to sanctions, according to court filings. Meng says the Powerpoint was truthful and denies wrongdoing. Her extradition hearings are scheduled to start in March.

