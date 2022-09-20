(Bloomberg) -- Home Depot Inc. employees based in Philadelphia have filed a petition to unionize, according to a National Labor Relations Board filing, a rare move at the home-improvement retailer amid a growing nationwide labor movement.

The 274 employees included in the petition work in merchandising, specialty and operations associates, according to the NLRB filing. The petition was originally filed on Monday, and the union is listed as “Home Depot Workers United.”

The filing follows workers’ union pushes in the past year at major retailers and restaurants including REI, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Starbucks Corp. and Apple Inc.

A group of 60 Home Depot delivery drivers joined a union in San Diego in 2019. At the time, the Teamsters said they were the first Home Depot employees to join a union of any kind.

An apparent Home Depot training video gained traction on TikTok last year, citing the legally binding nature of signing a union petition and saying that unions often make promises that they can’t guarantee.

Home Depot said it is aware of the NLRB filing and added it has “a track record of working successfully with our associates to resolve concerns.”

“While we will of course work through the NLRB process, we do not believe unionization is the best solution for our associates,” the company said in an email.

Home Depot shares were unchanged in extended trading Tuesday. The stock is down 34% this year, compared with 19% drop for the S&P 500 Index.

