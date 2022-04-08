(Bloomberg) -- A fund controlled by Hungarian businessman Daniel Jellinek bought Sberbank PJSC’s stake in the biggest retailer in the Balkans as the Russian lender unloads European assets after being sanctioned over the war in Ukraine.

Indotek-Investments signed a deal to buy Sberbank’s 43% stake in Fortenova Grupa d.d. pending regulatory approval, a spokesman for the fund said by phone. He declined to disclose the price of the sale.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.