(Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has stopped its miner hosting services on mainland China and is scaling back services and products in some markets following warnings from the Chinese government that it would crack down on cryptocurrency mining, Coindesk reported, citing a company statement.

The company said futures contracts and leveraged investment products would “temporarily” be not be available to new users from “a few specified countries and regions.” Huobi didn’t say which countries or regions would be affected.

Huobi will also stop selling crypto mining machines in China.

