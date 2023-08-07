In Hollywood, Writers and Actors Fear AI Will Replace Them: Big Take Podcast

Three months into the writers’ and actors’ strike, the role of artificial intelligence in Hollywood has emerged as a central issue in the dispute between studios and creatives. Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw joins this episode to discuss how studios are already using AI — and why writers and actors are so concerned about what it means for their livelihoods.

