Indigo Books & Music Inc. says founder Heather Reisman has returned to the retailer as chief executive officer.

She fills the void left by the abrupt resignation of Peter Ruis from the top job earlier this month.

"There is a clear path for Indigo to regain its momentum," Reisman said in a statement Monday.

"I love this company and its mission. Even more, I care deeply about our people, who have given so much to build this incredible company over more than two and a half decades. I know that together we will return Indigo to growth and profitability."

Reisman had served as chief executive until last year, when Ruis took over, and retired from the Indigo board last month.

As part of her return to the company, Reisman was also reappointed to the board.

The retailer also announced that Craig Loudon, Indigo's chief financial officer, has been appointed chief operating officer.

In addition to his new role, the company said he will continue to act as the chief financial officer and lead the finance team.

Before Reisman's retirement as executive chair and a director in August, four of Indigo's 10 directors left the board, with Chika Stacy Oriuwa attributing her resignation to a "loss of confidence in board leadership" and "mistreatment."

Indigo also announced Monday the appointment of Markus Dohle, chair of the board's human resources, compensation and governance committee, as chair of the board and the addition of Eileen Naughton as a director.

Naughton is a former chief people officer at Google Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023.