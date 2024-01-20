(Bloomberg) -- An Indonesian mining company shut down a nickel smelter furnace after an overflow of hot slag on Friday, the latest in a series of incidents at an industrial park that have cast doubts on the country’s ambitions to become a key processor of metals used in batteries.

The incident occurred at around 7.40 p.m. local time on Friday. No injuries were reported. Four firetrucks were dispatched to treat the slag, which had heated up the unit’s power cables, according to official statement from Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) on Saturday.

Sulawesi Mining Investment, a venture between Indonesia’s Bintangdelapan Group and China’s Dingxin Group, suspended operations at the affected furnace for investigation and repair, the park said in the statement. IMIP manages a site that covers 3,000 hectares on the eastern side of Indonesia’s Sulawesi, with more than 50 tenants.

This is the second incident at the industrial park in less than a month. On Dec. 24, a fatal blast at Indonesia Tshingshan Stainless Steel killed 21 workers, prompting the government to carry out safety checks on the country’s smelters.

The events, occurring just three weeks before the presidential elections on Feb. 14, reveal the hidden cost of Indonesia’s growing role in the supply chain for battery manufacturing. The nation has seen an investment surge in nickel-processing facilities after banning exports of ore.

