Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said the outcome of the country’s presidential elections is “clear” and two moderate candidates conceded to Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric and heavy favorite to win the vote.

“I can’t officially congratulate the winner, so I will defer my congratulations,” Rouhani said in a televised speech on Saturday before the release of official results. “But it’s clear who the president-elect is.”

Abdolnaser Hemmati, the former governor of the country’s central bank and the only pro-reform candidate in the race, congratulated Raisi in an Instagram post.

Mohsen Rezai, an ex-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, also conceded to Raisi in a note, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported.

