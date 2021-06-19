Jun 19, 2021
Iran Election Outcome ‘Clear’ as Candidates Concede to Raisi
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said the outcome of the country’s presidential elections is “clear” and two moderate candidates conceded to Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric and heavy favorite to win the vote.
“I can’t officially congratulate the winner, so I will defer my congratulations,” Rouhani said in a televised speech on Saturday before the release of official results. “But it’s clear who the president-elect is.”
Abdolnaser Hemmati, the former governor of the country’s central bank and the only pro-reform candidate in the race, congratulated Raisi in an Instagram post.
Mohsen Rezai, an ex-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, also conceded to Raisi in a note, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported.
