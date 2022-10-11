(Bloomberg) -- Oil industry strikes in Iran spread to a major crude refinery in the southwest, according to videos posted on social media on Tuesday, as workers appeared to join nationwide protests against the country’s leadership.

Unverified videos shared on Twitter showed dozens of petrochemical workers, some in uniforms, gathering outside buildings or staging demonstrations at the Abadan refinery in the oil-producing hub of Khuzestan.

The strikes appeared to take place at the phase two of Abadan refinery, which has major symbolic significance in Iran. Strikes at the facility, the oldest in the Middle East, played a crucial role in the 1979 revolution, helping to topple the Shah of Iran.

Protests have endured across Iran since the death of a 22-year-old woman last month in the custody of the police after she was detained for the way she dressed. Outrage over the fate of Mahsa Amini has sparked some of the biggest protests in the country since the revolution that ushered in the strict dress codes Iranains have to comply by.

The apparent industrial action at Abadan follows Monday’s reports of strikes in Assaluyeh, which is east of Abadan on the Persian Gulf, at a plant that processes gas from the giant South Pars field. None of the footage could be verified by Bloomberg News.

Abadan also holds historic significance because it was the focal point of Iran’s efforts to nationalize its oil industry in 1951, which culminated in the US and Britain staging a coup in 1953 to overthrow the country’s prime minister. In the 1980s it was frequently targeted by Iraqi forces during Saddam Hussain’s invasion of Iran.

In April, the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Co. said Abadan’s phase two was undergoing a $1.26 billion renovation in order to “stabilize” crude refining capacity to 360,000 barrels a day. Efforts to modernize the aging facility and draw foreign investment have been hampered over the years partly because of sanctions.

It’s unclear whether those who were striking on Tuesday were contractors or permanent workers but the spread of the protests to Iran’s energy sector -- a lifeline for the country’s heavily sanctioned economy -- shows that the unrest is taking on wider national significance and may disrupt a critical part of the Islamic Republic’s heavy industry.

