Iran Says Five Security Forces Killed in Separatist Attacks

(Bloomberg) -- Separatist militants killed at least 11 members of Iran’s security forces in multiple attacks in the country’s southeast, state media reported.

Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni group that operates around the Iran-Pakistan border, attacked military headquarters in Chabahar and Rask late Wednesday and were able to enter at least one residential building and take hostages, the Islamic Republic News Agency said, citing Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi.

Clashes continued through Thursday morning until the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps killed the remaining attackers and freed the hostages, state TV reported.

Jaish al-Adl frequently attacks Iranian security forces in the area. Iran responded in January with a missile strike on its bases inside Pakistan, drawing a retaliatory strike from Islamabad.

Wednesday’s attack follows a separate air strike on Iran’s consulate in Syria that also killed several IRGC members. Iran blamed Israel and vowed to retaliate.

--With assistance from Eltaf Najafizada.

(Updates with end of operation and new death count.)

